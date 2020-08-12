Louis V. Ruscello, 85, of Cave Creek, Ariz., passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020, in Cave Creek. He was born August 17, 1934, in Washington, to the late Louis Ruscello and Helen Jablonsky Ruscello.

He attended Washington High School, graduating with the Class of 1952, then furthered his education at Waynesburg College and the University of Pittsburgh obtaining a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration.

On June 25, 1955, he married Harriett I. McChesney in Winchester, Va.

Louis worked in banking and insurance for many years before moving to Arizona. He was a member and volunteer at the Arabian Horse Association of Arizona and enjoyed owning and riding horses for many years. He was a member of the Rotary Club, as well as a member of Washington and Nemacolin country clubs. He was an avid golfer in both Pennsylvania and Arizona, having shot his age at least three times.

Louis is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Harriett; two children, Jeri and Vince; his sister, Lynda; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many other loving family and friends. He was deeply loved and will be dearly missed.

No services are planned at this time.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Louis' honor may be made to The Society of St. Vincent De Paul, P.O. Box 13600, Phoenix, AZ 85002, or www.stvincentdepaul.net. Condolences may be given at www.shadowmountainmortuary.com.