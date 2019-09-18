Louise A. Martin, 94, of Washington, died Monday, September 16, 2019, at Evergreen Assisted Living.

She was born December 23, 1924, in Washington, a daughter of the late Robert Andrew and Lulu Bristor Ruschel.

Louise was a 1942 graduate of Trinity High School and retired from Mellon Bank as a manager.

She was a member of Church of the Covenant.

Louise enjoyed playing cards and was an avid reader. She loved to dance and spend time with her grandchildren.

Surviving are her son, Rand L. (Jeannetta) Martin of West Finley; a daughter, Janis M. (Salvatore) Veltri of Washington; four grandchildren, Rachel (Sam) Gerkin, Nicholas (Amber) Martin, Peter (Kimberly) Veltri and Samantha (Donald) Cortese; six great-grandchildren, Harper and Carter Gerkin, Amelia and Savina Veltri, Paige and Dominic Cortese; sister-in-law, Doris Andrew of Durango, Colo.; stepsister, Martie Dietz.

Deceased are her son, Jeffrey John Martin; siblings, Lee Andrew, R. Vance Andrew; and her long-time special friend, Peter Adams.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of service, Saturday, September 21, in the William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, with Pastor George Crawford officiating. Burial will follow at Prosperity Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Citizen's Library, 55 South College Street, Washington, PA 15301.

