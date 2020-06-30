Louise C. Cimino, 91, of Houston, passed away peacefully Monday, June 29, 2020, in Paramount Senior Living, McMurray.

She was born May 25, 1929, in Canonsburg, a daughter of Anthony and Louise Mikulic Severyn.

Mrs. Cimino was a graduate of Canonsburg High School and worked at the former RCA in Canonsburg.

She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Houston and the United Methodist Women.

Louise was a former member of the Women's Auxilliary of both the Houston and Chartiers Township volunteer fire departments.

She enjoyed gardening, crocheting and singing, and enjoyed spending time with her family, particularly her grand and great-grandchildren.

On October 1, 1949, she married Wayne L. Cimino, who died July 2, 2016.

Surviving are seven children, Wayne A. Cimino (fiance Janet Preaux) and Louise M. Cimino (Frank Furano), both of Houston, Cecil V. Corson (Richard) of Westfield, Ind., Lou Ann Kaufman (Dwayne) of Washington, Gwyn L. Green (William) and Terry L. Green (James), both of Canonsburg, and Chris Obras (William), also of Westfield; a sister, Florence DuCharme of Akron, Ohio; two brothers, Stan Severyn (Jane) of South Bend, Ind., and Walter Severyn (Marcella) of Pittsburgh; 16 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her parents, are five brothers, Hank, Ted, Tony, Fred and Chet Severyn; and two sisters, Jean Piechnick and Josephine Seward.

At the request of the deceased, all services will be private.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342.

