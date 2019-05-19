Louise D. Wines, of Washington, died Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Hawthorne Woods Assisted Living, Washington.

She was born in Bridgeville, a daughter of the late William and Naomie Canel Duchess.

Mrs. Wines was a graduate of Bridgeville High School. She went on to study nursing at the Washington Hospital School of Nursing, and matriculated at California University, ultimately obtaining a Bachelor of Science degree.

She was an operating room nurse at the Washington Hospital, where she also taught nursing. She was also employed by the Trinity School District as a school nurse.

On November 20, 1952, in Washington, she married Donald F. Wines, who died March 10, 2009.

Surviving are cousins Carolyn Ann Kieling (David) Williams and Jean Malcolm.

She was the last of her immediate family. Deceased is her brother, Homer Duchess.

A graveside service will be held at a time to be announced. Memorial contributions may be directed to Trinity Church, 550 South Main Street, Washington, PA 15301 or at www.trinitywashpa.org.

Condolences may be expressed at www.piattandbarnhillfh.com. Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors, Inc., Charles R. Piatt, owner/supervisor and Lawrence K. Donovan, director.