Louise M. Rivett Marcolini (1924 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise M. Rivett Marcolini.
Service Information
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA
15120
(412)-462-2288
Obituary
Send Flowers

Louise M. Rivett Marcolini, 95, of Hazelwood, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

She was the beloved wife of the late Egisto Marcolini; daughter of the late Samuel and Concetta Bofo Rivett; loving mother of John (Angelika) North of Burgettstown; proud grandmother of Jennifer Prasko; great-grandma "Weezy" to Kacie, Emily and Jackson.

She was predeceased by four brothers and one sister.

Services are private. Internment in Calvary Cemetery, Pittsburgh.

The third floor staff of the Weirton Geriatric Center provided excellent care to Louise.

Arrangements are entrusted to Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral Home Inc., 3501 Main Street, Munhall.

www.swgfuneralhome.com
Published in Observer-Reporter on Mar. 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.