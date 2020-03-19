Louise M. Rivett Marcolini, 95, of Hazelwood, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

She was the beloved wife of the late Egisto Marcolini; daughter of the late Samuel and Concetta Bofo Rivett; loving mother of John (Angelika) North of Burgettstown; proud grandmother of Jennifer Prasko; great-grandma "Weezy" to Kacie, Emily and Jackson.

She was predeceased by four brothers and one sister.

Services are private. Internment in Calvary Cemetery, Pittsburgh.

The third floor staff of the Weirton Geriatric Center provided excellent care to Louise.

Arrangements are entrusted to Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral Home Inc., 3501 Main Street, Munhall.

