Louise Manfredi Domon, 97, of Clarksville, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019, at home with family by her side.

Louise was the loving mother of Joseph Paul Domon Jr. (Shelia) of Spokane, Wash., and Donna (David) DuPree of Columbia, Md. She was blessed with grandchildren Aaron Mintz of Vienna, Va., and Kyla Albertson of Spokane; along with two great-grandchildren, Mason and Cameron Albertson, also of Spokane.

She was the sister of Catherine Ferrari of Monacca and Edith Greskovich of (Low Hill) Brownsville; and an aunt of many nieces and nephews.

On February 14, 1942, she married Joseph Paul Doman Sr. Together they enjoyed 51 years of married life until Mr. Domon's passing September 19, 1993.

Mrs. Domon was Catholic. She was a member of St. Thomas Roman Catholic Church, Clarksville, and a member of its Christian Mothers.

Louise was an energetic woman who enjoyed the outdoors. She liked gardening and cutting grass. Another of her favorite things to do was floral arranging. Louise owned and operated Domon Floral and Craft Shop in Clarksville before retiring and was a long time fixture in her community, devoting much of her life to performing unsung benevolent deeds for both family and friends.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Frank Burkus Funeral Home, 26 Mill Street, Millsboro. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, May 17, at St. Marcellus Roman Catholic Church, Jefferson, with the Rev. Fathers Francis Frazer and Thomas Miller concelebrating. Burial will follow in Greene County Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, Louise's family suggests donations be made to OSPTA Hospice, 4325 State Route 51, Rostraver, PA 15012.