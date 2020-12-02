Louise Pellegrini Dean, 96, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020. At the time, she was living in the New Hampshire Veteran's Home in Tilton, N.H. She was a daughter of the late Luigi and Nora Cobb Pellegrini, one of their 12 children growing up in Maidsville, W.Va.

She graduated from high school, joined the Women's Army Corps during World War II, returned home and married Clarence E. Dean Jr. of Mt. Morris. They settled in Mt Morris and then moved to Waynesburg in 1952, where they raised their family, Charles, Shirley and Jack.

Louise had her cosmetology degree, managed a store and then worked at the A&P for 20 years. In her 50's, looking for a new challenge she went to nursing school, earned her LPN license and worked for 10 years on the maternity floor at West Virginia University Hospital until her retirement.

After Clarence passed away in 1999, Louise volunteered with the Waynesburg Head Start Program in the Grandparents Program and was the Volunteer of the Year at one point. She was always willing to help, to aid and to lend support for any organization that asked.

First and foremost, she loved her children and as they married welcomed the spouses with open arms and an open heart. Family always came first. She shared her love with all the nieces and nephews of her 11 siblings. The kitchen on Liberty Street was full of love, good food and lots of laughter while she lived in the house. We were all so blessed to have her in our lives. She loved her 10 grandchildren, Chuck Dean and wife Michelle, James Dean, Tiffany Dean, Sara Dean Lewis and husband Andy, Matthew Butcher and wife Laurie, Rebekah Butcher Ciano and husband Kyle, and Nathan Butcher and wife Amanda, Scott Dean, Brian Dean and Thomas Dean; 16 great-grandchildren, Dustin and wife Brittany Dean, Chelsea Dean and partner Justin Zelinsky, Isaac Dean, Deacon and Brionna Dean, Cole Butcher, Jason Ciano, Jackson Butcher, Nicholas Ciano, Aubrey Butcher, Cora Ciano, Carter Dean, Eric Dean and Hannah Dean, Madison and Emma Dean; three great-great-grandchildren, Brody and Abram Dean, and Sawyer Zelinsky.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Clarence; an infant son, Joseph; her oldest son, Charles; a grandson, Jason Butcher; daughters-in-law Terry, Cynthia and Deborah; and her greatest companion, Mollie, her 18-year-old dog! She loved them all beyond measure and until the last few years could recite all the names and birthdays, no small feat! The love she shared to all, family, friends and friends of friends was beyond compare. We were lucky to have her in all our lives.

Louise had moved to New Hampshire to live with her daughter, Shirley in 2014 and as her health declined moved to the Veteran's Home, where she once again won everyone's heart. She had been in the confused state of dementia for the past two years but it was COVID that finally brought her down. While she may not be with us physically, her presence will live on and all that she instilled in us will continue. She often would speak of when she would be gone and her hopes that we would think of her in happiness, speak of her as if she were in the next room and know in our hearts that she was watching over us always.

There will be no public visitation or services at this time. The family may hold a memorial service at a later date once the Covid-19 pandemic has passed.

Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, has been entrusted with her arrangements. Private burial will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Mt. Morris.

Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.