Louise R. Conard, 86, of Eighty Four, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019, in her home, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born August 31, 1933, in LaBelle, a daughter of the late Charles and Mary Price Rossell.

A homemaker, Louise was a natural-born caretaker who always placed the needs of others before her own. She was a very attentive mother and grandmother, always taking care of her family, especially her grandchildren.

Mrs. Conard was a member of the River of Life Christian Fellowship Church.

Surviving are four children, Roger Conard (Terri) of Saegertown, Richard Conard (Cheri) of Washington, Melinie Baltich (Dave) of Eighty Four and Michelle Subrick (Chad) of Bentleyville; a sister, Catherine Luckey of Fredericktown; 12 grandchildren, Jagger, Stalei, Alivia, Stephanie, Michael, Sam, Heather, Luisa, Ramon, Jessica, Sara and Rick; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her parents, are her husband, Charles W. Conard Sr., who passed away November 5, 1979; two sons, Charles W. Conard Jr. and Samuel M. Conard; a grandson, Layne Baltich; and two brothers, Fred and Charles Rossell.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Greenlee Funeral Home, 619 Main Street, Bentleyville, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 8, with Pastor Paul Mitchell officiating. Interment will follow in Garards Fort Cemetery.

