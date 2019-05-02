Luann Pearson, 60, of Washington, passed away peacefully Monday, April 29, 2019, in Donnell House, Washington, after a long, brave battle with cancer.

Luann was the loving mother of Kelsey Pearson.

She leaves behind her mother and stepfather, Marilyn and Jack Bedillion; sisters Linda (Bob) Watts and Donna (Brian) Kokkila; brothers Donald Carroll and Sam Carroll; nieces and nephews Leslie (Laura) Petre, Justin and Jesalyn Fada, Megan (Ray) McKinney, Amanda Carroll, Donnie Carroll and the late Jason Petre; great-nephews and nieces Ryan Petre, Lane Petre and Adley McKinney; and special friend Braden Rager. He was her "Buds," she was his "Lulu."

Lu loved to read and do puzzles. She was a lifelong avid Steelers fan. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her daughter, Kelsey, her family and friends. She was a proud U.S. Air Force veteran. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Per Lu's request, there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Donnell House, 10 Leet Street, Washington, PA 15301, 724-260-4500.

