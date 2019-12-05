Lucile Brown of Washington was born April 1, 1924, and went home to be with her Lord Saturday, November 23, 2019. She was a daughter of Curtis and Elizabeth Watkins.

Lucile retired from Drakenfield Colors after 14 years of service. She was a member of Wrights Memorial African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church for 45 years and was a delegate to the annual and district conferences for many years, in addition to holding a number of other positions. Lucile was inducted into the Hall of Fame for Christian Education in 1996. She joined John Westley United Methodist Church after the dissolution of Wrights Memorial and has been a faithful member since that time.

Mrs. Brown was an avid volunteer. She volunteered at LeMoyne Center Food Bank for 13 years, at Washington Hospital for 35 years, and was a foster grandparent at Gwen's Daycare & Montessori School. She received several awards during her time as a foster grandparent. She received the annual Directors Award in recognition of exemplary service to the foster grandparent program in the area of day care. She also received the award for the oldest serving foster grandparent in Southwestern Pennsylvania in June 2019. She has also been a participant in the Senior Games and won four gold medals, two silver medals and a bronze medal.

Lucile had three children, who all preceded her in death, William Joseph Brown, Beverly Jean Kerr and Theodore David "Dauda" Brown.

She leaves to cherish her beautiful memory brother Love Williams and sister Elizabeth Thorton, both of Phillipsburg, N.J.; 14 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; 31 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 7, in Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Home, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington. All other services are private.

Arrangements are entrusted to Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors Inc., Charles R. Piatt, owner/supervisor, Lawrence K. Donovan and Andrew C. Piatt, directors.

Condolences may be expressed at www.piattandbarnhillfh.com.