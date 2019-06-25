Lucille Colombo, 94, of Washington, died Sunday, June 23, 2019, in the Donnell House, Concordia Hospice of Washington. She was born December 23, 1924, in Washington, a daughter of the late Howard Clarence and Bessie Rutan Humphreys.

Mrs. Colombo was a graduate of Washington High School. She was a homemaker and was a member of Avery United Methodist Church. Mrs. Colombo was also a member of United Methodist Women and American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed reading and doing crossword puzzles.

On January 11, 1947, she married John Francis Colombo, who died June 9, 2000.

Surviving are a son, John Francis Colombo Jr. of Jupiter, Fla.; and a daughter, Pamela (Tim) Verderber of Washington. Mrs. Colombo was the last of her immediate family.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Oscar and Bob Humphreys; and by four sisters, Edith Organ, Betty Scalzo, Vida Hamilton and Beverly Weaver.

Arrangements are private and under the direction of Warco-Falvo Funeral Home Inc., Wilson at East Katherine avenues, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, supervisor/director, Susan Falvo Warco, director, S. Timothy Warco II, director. Memorial contributions may be made to Avery United Methodist Church, 1100 Gabby Avenue, Washington, PA 15301, or to Washington Citizens Library, 55 S. College Street, Washington, PA 15301. Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com.