Lucille Frank died Sunday, September 29, 2019. Mrs. Frank was born in Nineveh, to Swart T. and Valdie Rush Johnston. She attended Washington public schools. She married Richard A. Frank Sr. on July 25, 1950.

Mrs. Frank was employed at Hazel Atlas and Continental Can glass factories and retired from Brockway Glass.

She was a member of Immaculate Conception Parish in Washington and was a volunteer for the annual parish fish fry. She was a member of Friendship Club and Christian Mothers, was a past regent of Catholic Daughters and was a volunteer at Washington Hospital.

Mrs. Frank was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Swart T. Johnston; two brothers, Jack and John "Cy" Johnston; and a son, Merle W. Frank.

Surviving are her husband, Richard A. Frank Sr.; a daughter, Linda (Ralph) Lloyd; a son, Richard A. Frank, Jr.; a sister, Louanna D. Chmel; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Warco-Falvo Funeral Home Inc., Wilson at East Katherine avenues, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, Supervisor/Director, Susan Falvo Warco, Director, S. Timothy Warco II, Director. The Christian Mothers and Catholic Daughters will recite the rosary at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. A prayer service will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday, October 3, in the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, Washington. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Church, the Christian Mothers or the Catholic Daughters. Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com.