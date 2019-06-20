Lucille J. Brumage, 98, of Waynesburg, died at 9:54 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Horizon Personal Care Home, Fairchance.

She was born Wednesday, January 26, 1921, in Holbrook, a daughter of the late Osbourne Morgan Jones and Della Gae Staggers Jones.

Mrs. Brumage was a graduate of Center Township High School's class of 1939. She enjoyed sewing and crocheting. She worked at the former Greene County Memorial Hospital in billing for 14 years.

Surviving are five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

Deceased is a daughter.

Lucille received wonderful care at the Horizon Personal Care Home.

At the request of the deceased, there will be no public visitation or services. Private burial will be in Rosemont Cemetery, Rogersville.

Arrangements are entrusted to Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 197 North Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370.

