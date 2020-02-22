Lucille J. Byrne, 93, of Murrysville, formerly of Houston, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 20, 2020. She was born June 14, 1926 in Burgettstown, a daughter of the late Oscar Jackson and Hazel E. Jackson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Heil; two sisters, her twin sister, Louise (Dominick) Astorina, and Dorothy (Walter) Briscoe; two brothers, J. Curtis Jackson and J. Albert Jackson.

She graduated from Carnegie Institute of Technology the Margaret Morrison School of Home Economic, and also received a certificate from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She spent her career as a school food service director for several school districts.

She served as president of the Washington Women's Club, School Food Service Association of Washington County, was a member and deacon of the First Presbyterian Church of Murrysville and was very active in the church, most notably in the church kitchen. She was also the secretary of the "Castaways Yacht Club" at Yough Lake. Lucille had a love of traveling to Naples, Alaska and Hawaii. Most of all, her children were her passion in life.

She is survived by her beloved children, Christina Heil of Export, Debra (Ed) Little of Murrysville and Richard Heil, also of Export. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Jennifer (Robbie) Plowman, Christopher Little, Jacob Heil and Madison Heil; two great-grandchildren, Levi and Lucianna Plowman.

Visitation will be held 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, February 23, in Hart Funeral Home Inc., Murrysville. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, February 24, in First Presbyterian Church, Murrysville, with the Rev. Ed Gray officiating. Visitors, please meet at the church. Private interment will follow in Grandview Cemetery, Florence. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 3202 North Hills Road, Murrysville, PA 15668 or to the Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626.

