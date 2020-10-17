1/1
Lucille Mahramus
1931 - 2020
Lucille Mahramus, 89, of Canonsburg, died Thursday, October 15, 2020.

She was born October 14, 1931, in Washington, a daughter of the late John and Theresa Moyer Mazza.

Lucille was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. She was an active member of All Saints Greek Orthodox Church in Canonsburg, where she was active with the Philoptochos.

Surviving are her daughters, Mary Ann Corson, of Washington, Dora Jean (Dante) DeBlasio, of Houston, Tex.; her beloved granddaughter, Leslie (Chad) Young, of Boise, Idaho; and several nieces & nephews.

Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, William Mahramus; her brother, Anthony Mazza; and her sister, Theresa Davis.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to noon Monday, October 19, at the Sollon Funeral and Cremation Services, LTD, 30 East College Street, Canonsburg, Phillip L. Sollon, supervisor, 724-746-1000. Services will be at noon in the funeral home.

In the continued interest of public safety, facial coverings are required.

In lieu of flowers, and gifts, the family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made to OSPTA Home Care and Hospice, 4325 SR N51, Belle Vernon, PA., 15012, in Lucille's name.

Burial will be private.

Please visit www.sollon.com to leave online condolences.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Sollon Funeral and Cremation Service, Ltd.
OCT
19
Service
12:00 PM
Sollon Funeral and Cremation Service, Ltd.
