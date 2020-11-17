Lucille Williams, 92, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020, after an extended stay at TownView Health and Rehabilitation Center due to Pneumonia.

She was born June 1, 1928, in Washington, a daughter of the late Lemuel and Margaret Porter Mumbower.

Lucille worked as a housekeeper for several area doctors. Prior to that, she was a cook in a number of restaurants around Canonsburg including Babins and The Buono Vita Lounge.

She was an active member of the SNPJ Club, Lodge 138 Strabane and enjoyed bowling in their league. She often attended out of state SNPJ Lodge tournaments.

Mrs. Williams was an avid Bingo player and loved her seat at the Meadows Casino in front of the Jolly Rodger slot machine. She also enjoyed reading and the time she spent with her cat Princess that she so loved.

She is survived by two sons, Keith Lebon (Michelle) and Ted Lebon (Cathy); two daughters, Karen Simpson (Harry) and Kandy George (Ralph); six grandchildren, Frank and Donald Lebon, Tammy Dubois, Lisa Rucinski, Daniel George, and Yvette Boule; eight great-grandchildren, Ashley, Emmaleigh, Ashleigh, Kaitlyn, Kerstan, Alexander, Jacob and Dylan; one great- great-granddaughter, Skylar Rose; and a brother John Mumbower.

Deceased in addition to her two husbands, Ted Lebon and Andy Williams, are a daughter, Kathy Lebon; a granddaughter, Leslie Whitaker; and a great-granddaughter, Courtney Johnson.

At the request of the deceased, services are private. She will rest in peace at her favorite place to be in Sanbornton, NH, at her son's summer home that her declining health prevented her from visiting the past four years.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342.

