Lucinda Marie Parry, 65, of Prosperity, died Friday, March 15, 2019, in UPMC-Mercy.
She was born December 5, 1953, in Washington, a daughter of the late Raymon and Dorothy Elizabeth Campbell Parry, Sr.
She was a member of Venice Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed her privacy, her dogs and horses.
She worked as a registered nurse at Woodville State Hospital, then for Washington Health Center.
Surviving are brother, Raymon (Rita) Parry, Jr. of Cecil; two nephews, Raymon (Amanda) Parry III of Los Angeles, Calif. and Michael (Chelsea) Parry of Monessen; two nieces, Renee (Michael) Bogol of Cecil and Jennifer Weaver of Claysville; great-nieces and nephews, Brenden, Makenzie, Miranda, Gavin, Mya, Grace, Evan and Leigha.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Redd.
Friends will be received 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday, March 17, in Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services, 3378 Millers Run Road, Rt 50, Cecil, where services will be held at 8 p.m. with Pastor Gary Chorpenning officiating.
Interment will be private in the Robinson Run Cemetery, McDonald.