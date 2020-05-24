Lucy Aysse, 99, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Belmont Senior Living Community in Scottsdale, Ariz.Born in Kesab, Syria, in 1920, her Armenian family immigrated to the United States in 1927. After spending several years in New Jersey, her family moved to New Castle, where she spent most of her adult life.She married LeeRoy Aysse in 1950, who preceded her in death in 2007. As a young woman, she worked at the Shenango China and the Johnson Bronze companies. Her happy place was taking care of her family and homemaking.Lucy was preceded in death by her parents, Anna and John; sisters Mary (Pennsylvania), Helen (California), Rebecca (California); and brother John (California).She was active at Christ Lutheran Church in New Castle for many years and loved her Lord.Lucy is survived by daughter Patricia Kriebel along with Patricia's husband, Blaine of Cave Creek, Ariz.











