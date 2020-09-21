Lucy Phillips Morris Scott, 94, of Jefferson, went to meet her Lord and Saviour at 5:45 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020, in the home of her son and caregivers, Ron and Sharon Morris.

She was born Wednesday, December 16, 1925, in Greene County, a daughter of the late Joseph Shirk Phillips and Pearl Vanscyoc Phillips.

Lucy was a member of the Bethlehem Baptist Church in Ruff Creek, where she served on the Deaconate and Trustee Boards. She was a member of the Greene County Academy of Arts, the Martha Paul Order of the Eastern Star #404 of Washington, she volunteered at the Carmichaels Coal Show, was a member of the Carmichaels Grange #1389, the Pomona Grange, the Pennsylvania State Grange, the National Grange and the Warrior Trail. She was a life member of the Round and Square Dance Association, she volunteered for Hospice, Meals on Wheels, Red Cross blood drives, was a member of the Carmichaels Lions Club, served as treasurer for the American Baptist Women, treasurer for Ministers and Spouses, treasurer for Community Food Bank and served as coordinator for 20 years for Jefferson Morgan Food Bank. She was employed at the East End Drug Store, Mac's Hardware, Consumer's of Waynesburg, Consumer's of Washington, G.E. Credit in Bethel Park and was manager for 15 years at the Bethel Thrift. For eight years she worked as secretary for L.W. Miller Roofing in Washington. For many years she supported Flight 93 Memorials.

Her first husband, Arthur Raymond Morris, died September 19, 1950. Her second husband, Charles H. Scott, whom she married March 9, 1963, died April 17, 2010.

Surviving are one daughter, Vickie Marlene Morris of Houston, Texas; two sons, Ronald Lee (Sharon) Morris of Jefferson and James Harold (Kim) Morris of Cortland, Ohio, 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren, one brother, Joseph L. Phillips of Somerset; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are one son, John Raymond Morris; one brother, Kenneth David Phillips; and her grandparents, James and Minnie Shirk Phillips and David and Lucy Gray Vanscyoc.

Visitation and services are to be private and held at the convenience of the family with Pastor Brian King and Pastor David Earnest officiating.

Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, Owner/Director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, are entrusted with her arrangements. Entombment will be in Greene County Memorial Park Mausoleum, Waynesburg. Information is online at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.