Lucy Stickovich, 84, of Jefferson, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in Evergreen Assisted Living, Waynesburg.

She was born January 10, 1936, in Marianna, a daughter of the late Nick Marrollo and Antonia Ullman Trputec.

Lucy was a 1953 graduate of East Bethlehem Township High School.

She was a homemaker and worked alongside her husband on the dairy farm.

Lucy was a member of St. Matthias Parish, St. Marcellus Worship site and a member of the St. Marcellus Women's Guild.

She was a member of the Red Hatters and the Jefferson Senior Citizens Center. She played dart ball and enjoyed toll painting.

Lucy was an awesome cook and baker and loving mother and grandmother. She said being with family was "the best fun". She was the last of her immediate family.

On January 29, 1955 she married Victor Stickovich, who died March 25, 2001.

Surviving are seven children, Victor Stickovich of Waynesburg, Kathryn (Ronald) Bogdan of Rices Landing, Janice (Dave) Carney of Florida, Suzanne (Dale) Pushey of Jefferson, Tamara Knight of Waynesburg, Vincent Stickovich of Jefferson, Antoinette (James) Hightower of Utah; 14 grandchildren, Angelina Stickovich, Lyndsay (Matthew) Ferencak, Scott Bogdan, Sean (Jade) Bogdan, Terra Carney, Brianna Carney, Andria (Robert) Hathaway, Dale (Samantha) Pushey, Kelli Knight, Amy Knight, Ryder Stickovich, Sayde Stickovich, Tristan (Emily) Hightower, Caleb Hightower; and six great-grandchildren, Samantha Moritz, Ella and Mara Hathaway, Owen Pushey, Cole Knight and Kylie Perkins.

Deceased are a grandson, Jared Knight; four brothers, Julian Muron, Jack Muron, William Muron, Louie Muron; and two sisters, Antonia "Tina" Lang and Frances Bright.

Due to the state and federal guidelines and restrictions for COVID-19 events, the services are private and entrusted to Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in memory of Lucy to the , 2835 East Carson Street, Second Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203, or . Condolences may be expressed at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.