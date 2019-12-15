Ludwina "Dee" Scott, 81, of Washington, died Thursday, December 12, 2019, at the Washington Hospital.

She was born January 8, 1938, in Washington, a daughter of the late Charles L. Berry and Mary Wagner Berry.

Ludwina was a member of Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church and the Women of the Moose.

She enjoyed the casinos, having lunch with friends, and was a devoted mother and grandmother.

On November 30, 1963, she married Robert F. Scott, who survives.

Also surviving are two sons, Paul (Karen) Scott of Houston and Brian (February) Scott of Washington; two daughters, Carla Scott and Robin Shirley, both of Washington; two brothers, Chuck (Jean) Berry of Philadelphia and Phillip "Woody" (Mary) Berry of Washington; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of a blessing service, Monday, December 16, at William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington. Burial will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.