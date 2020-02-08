Lula Mae Prinkey Johnson

Lula Mae Prinkey Johnson, 89, of Waynesburg, died at 3:11 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, in her home.

She was born Wednesday, December 17, 1930, in Everettsville, W.Va., a daughter of the late Harold J. Prinkey and Velda I. Riley Prinkey.

Mrs. Johnson was a resident of Greene County and was a homemaker.

Her husband of 68 years, Walter Johnson, whom she married January 1, 1952, survives.

Also surviving are three daughters, Velda I. Knisley, Nadine Lemley and Sandra Lee Harmon, all of Waynesburg; a son, Walter B. (Elizabeth) Johnson of Arizona; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandson.

Deceased are a daughter, R. Kay Lewis; a son, Michael Johnson; a granddaughter; and two brothers.

At the request of the deceased, there is to be no visitation or services.

Arrangements are entrusted to Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 197 North Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370.

Published in Observer-Reporter on Feb. 8, 2020
