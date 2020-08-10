1/1
Lydia E. Carey
1947 - 2020
Lydia E. Carey, 73, of Mount Morris, died at 8:06 p.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, in the home of her caregiver in Sycamore.

She was born Friday, May 9, 1947, in Bruceton Mills, W.Va., a daughter of the late Lyman Cress and Betsy Lewis Cress.

Mrs. Carey lived most of her life in Greene County. She was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge Aerie #598 of Waynesburg. She was a homemaker.

Her husband, Franklin Carey, preceded her in death.

Surviving are one daughter, Lisa and husband Banjo Grim of Davistown; one daughter-in-law, Emmy Carey of Davistown; three sons, Steven Carey of Bobtown, Richard and wife Suzanne Carey of Davistown, David and wife Charlotte Carey of Davistown; 22 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; two sisters and one brother; several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her parents and husband, are one son and three brothers.

There will be no public visitation or services. Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton owner/director, 324 Mt. Morris Road, P.O. Box 478, Mount Morris, PA 15349.

Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Milliken And Throckmorton Funeral Home
324 Mt Morris Rd
Mt Morris, PA 15349
(724) 324-2500
