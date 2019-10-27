Private services were held for Lydia O. Corey, 85, formerly of Muse, who passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019.

She was born June 17, 1934, a daughter of the late Vincenzo and Evelina Oddis.

She was a proud graduate of Cecil High School's class of 1952.

Lydia is survived by her sons, Neal (Rae Ann Ashbaugh) Bracale of Latrobe, David (Lisa) Bracale of Middletown, Del., and Henry S. (Melissa) Corey Jr. of Nottingham Township; daughter Angela (Bill) Peyton of McMurray; grandchildren Nolan Threlkeld, Mya, Abbey and Michael Peyton, Henry III and Julia Corey; Alexa and David Bracale, Jackie Bracale and Anthony and Adam Ashbaugh; sister Irma Tatano of Canonsburg; sisters-in-law Lucy Oddis of Tampa, Fla., and Dolores Corey of Bridgeville; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Henry S. Corey, and brothers Chester and Alvo Oddis.

Entombment was in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray. Arrangements were entrusted to Spallino Funeral Home, Charleroi, Joseph A. Lopez, funeral director.

