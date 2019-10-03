Lyle Oscar Sundin, 98, died Tuesday, October 1, 2019, in Canonsburg. He was born August 5, 1921, to Louis Olaf and Natalia Nystrom Sundin, on the family homestead southwest of Coteau, North Dakota.

Lyle graduated from Coteau High School in 1939, where he excelled in basketball and track, especially pole vaulting. He coached the Coteau High School varsity basketball team for several years in the early 1940s. He became Scoutmaster in the Boy Scouts of America, Coteau, N.D., in 1944 after attaining Eagle Scout in 1941.

Lyle married Dolores Margaret Johnson in St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Bowbells, N.D., February 12, 1947. Lyle farmed the Alfred Johnson homestead south of Bowbells, as well as helping farm the Louis Sundin homestead for many years.

Lyle's greatest avocation was art, spending seven decades painting oil on canvas and with other media. He completed the Famous Artists Course in the 1950s and won numerous awards at art shows. Lyle's special talent was depicting landscapes, wildlife, historical pioneer life and authentic Native American scenes. He enjoyed collecting Native American artifacts and pioneer antiques. He and collector friend Robert Clark operated a museum in Bowbells for several years.

Lyle and Dolores lived on the Johnson farm for 19 years before moving to Bowbells in 1966. Lyle was a faithful member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church serving the parish in many capacities, especially by planting many evergreen trees at the parish cemetery. He painted the life-size "Christ Knocking on the Door" painting, which hangs in the church. In 2005, Lyle and Dolores moved to Washington, to live near their two children. Dolores died in 2008.

Lyle is survived by his son, Robert Preston Sundin and wife Margaret-Mary McIntyre of Port Clinton, Ohio; his daughter Maureen Dolores Sundin Premro and husband William Victor of Washington; five grandchildren, Rebecca Sue Premro Beppler, Bridget Lyn Premro Lipinski, Robert McIntyre Sundin, Preston McIntyre Sundin and Edward McIntyre Sundin; and two great-grandchildren, Leah Paige Litzinger and Benjamin Preston Lipinski. Lyle is also survived by his brother, Robert and wife Faye Sundin of Bowbells, and many nieces and nephews.

Lyle was preceded in death by his parents; wife Dolores; sisters Ruth and Leonora; and brothers Rubin, Myron, Lawrence, Lloyd, Vernon and Charles.

Rebecca Sue Premro Beppler and husband Keith Beppler offered loving care to Lyle in their home in his final illness.

Friends will be received from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m., the hour of a blessing service, Friday, October 4, in Warco-Falvo Funeral Home Inc., Wilson at East Katherine avenues, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, supervisor/director, Susan Falvo Warco, director, S. Timothy Warco II, director. The Rev. Michael Peck will officiate. At a later date, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Lyle and wife Dolores in St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Bowbells, with internment to follow in the church cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com.