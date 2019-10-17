Wayne Moss died peacefully Monday, October 14, 2019. Born in San Bernardino, Calif., November 24, 1958, Wayne lived in West Alexander for the last 33 years.

He is survived by his mother, Lois Blake; two daughters, Hilary (Regan) and Marian; two granddaughters, Violet and Ivy Regan; two sisters, Leah Cantrell and Sheri Blake; his former wives and the mothers of his children, Patricia Moss and Jomana Papillo; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Wayne owned and operated Liberty Street Cafe for 30 years on Route 40 in West Alexander. A haven for rational discourse as well as good meals and fellowship, the restaurant has served countless travelers, workers and locals. Wayne also did carpentry and put a roof over the heads of many families besides his own. Most recently, he became the caretaker at Innisfree Farms in Triadelphia, W.Va. Wayne also wrote many memorable columns for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and several other papers and magazines.

Wayne was a graduate of Thoreau High School in Thoreau, N.M., attended UC Riverside on a football scholarship, and later started a moving company with his father. Wayne then left California for a life in Western Pennsylvania. His pride and joy were always his daughters and granddaughters. His elaborate holiday rituals, including the notorious "Keister Bunny," were both educational and delightful for his girls. Wayne enjoyed playing with and instructing each of them in literature, philosophy, science, chess and the trades, something he did even on his last day.

Services will be held at Liberty Street Cafe Friday, October 18. Doors will be open all day with a service at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Little Lake Theatre, 500 Lakeside Drive, Canonsburg, PA 15317.

Arrangements are entrusted to Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 219 Main Street, Claysville, PA 15323, 724-663-7373, www.youngfhinc.com.