Lynda Darleen Hooks, 71, of Canonsburg, died peacefully Thursday, January 9, 2020, in her home, with her family by her side.

She was born February 29, 1948, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of Albert H. and Bette Meddings Bauer.

Mrs. Hooks was a graduate of South High School in Youngstown, Ohio, and in the years that followed, attended medical assistant tech school.

She had worked as a medical assistant in Youngstown for Washington Greene ARS Inc. and Lowes, both in Washington, before retiring to care for her mother.

Mrs. Hooks enjoyed gardening, reading and she helped care for her great-nephew when she was needed.

She had two loves in her life, her husband, Thomas G. Hooks, passed away in 1982, and her fianc, James Owen, died in 1991.

Surviving are a son, Thomas F. Hooks (Christina) of Boones Mill, Va.; three grandchildren, Thomas, Priscilla and Jonathan Hooks; two sisters, Lois Leonard (Craig) of Ft. Myers, Fla., and Joy Bauer (William Ensley) of Canonsburg; two brothers, Chris Bauer (Sharon) of Canonsburg and Timothy Bauer (Virginia) of LaFayette, Ga.; a half-sister, Summer Goodwin of Deerfield Beach, Fla.; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., the time of service, Saturday, January 11, in the McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Faith Fellowship Church, 100 Wirtz Road, Wirtz, VA 24184.

