Lynn W. Owlett
1933 - 2020
Lynn W. Owlett, 87, of Houston, died Monday, August 24, 2020, in Townview Health and Rehabilitation Center, Canonsburg.

He was born February 9, 1933, in Keeneyville, a son of Benjamin and Bernice Stevens Owlett.

Mr. Owlett was a 1950 graduate of Wellsboro High School.

He had worked as a sales manager for Procter and Gamble for 32 years, retiring in 1992.

Mr. Owlett was a member of The United Methodist Church in Keeneyville.

He loved traveling, reading, his family and his Lord.

On October 23, 1999, he married Marilyn Anthony Warne Owlett, who survives.

Also surviving are six children, William Owlett, Susan Sabin (Craig), Deborah Owlett (Frank Ovejero) and Jeffry Owlett, all of New York, Jon Owlett (Paula) of South Carolina, and Kathryn Owlett (Richard Brakefield) of New York; four grandchildren; a great-grandson; six stepchildren, William Warne (Linda) of Florida, the Rev. Scott Warne (Susan) and John Warne (Sandra) of Houston, Cynthia Vogel (Ralph) of Gibsonia, Susan Paxton (William) of Houston and Timothy Warne (Denise) of McMurray; 18 stepgrandchildren; 15 stepgreat-grandchildren; a sister, Judy Cruttenden (Richard) of Keeneyville; and several nieces and nephews.

A brother, Stuart Owlett, is deceased.

Due to present restrictions, all services are private.

Services have been entrusted to the McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 27, 2020.
