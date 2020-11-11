Lynne Sobeck, 86, of Canonsburg, formerly of Whitehall and Carrick, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020, surrounded by family.

She was the beloved wife of the late Albert C. Sobeck; loving mother of Mary (Tim) Wiseman, Joe (Judy) Sobeck and Lisa (Robert) Lane; proud grandmother of Ray (Erin), Nicole (Stephen), Shaun Michael (Jess), Danielle, Leighann, Amber and Christina; and great-grandmother of Bella, Matthew, William, Kaylee, Jayden, Bentley, Skylaa and Haven; sister of Jeanne (Richard) Neckerman and the late Wilma (Si) Kooros. Also survived by in-laws, nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 13, in the John F. Slater Funeral Home, Inc., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood, PA 15227. Funeral services, officiated by Pastor Jack Wilson, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday morning, November 14, in the John F. Slater Chapel. Due to the current public health crisis, masks and social distancing guidelines must be adhered to.

