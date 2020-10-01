M. Bernadine "Bernie" Griffin, 97, of Venetia, died September 27, 2020, at Artis Senior Living of South Hills, with her family by her side.

A memorial service will be held graveside at the Indian Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Mill Run, 2 p.m. Thursday, October 1.

Bernie was born in Mill Run July 27, 1923, and graduated from Connellsville High School in 1941. She resided in Washington, D.C. during World War II where she worked in the Pentagon. Following the war, she attended and graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University. She began working at U.S. Steel's Homestead Works in Pittsburgh, where she met and married John F Griffin Jr. in 1951. After raising a family in Peters Township, and losing her beloved husband in 1978, Bernie worked for 20 years at the Hornes & Macy's department store in Upper St Clair. She had been a member of the Trinity Methodist Church of McMurray, for over 55 years and enjoyed a life rich with many dear and enduring friendships.

She is survived by her loving children, John F. III and wife Bettina of Middletown Del., Greg of Washington, D.C. and Jill of Venetia.

Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Emma Laughery; and siblings, Bobby, Elsie, Jerry and Evelyn Laughery and Dorothy Pickus.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences can be sent to 287 Scott Lane, Venetia, PA 15367. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green Street, Connellsville. www.brooksfuneralhomes.com