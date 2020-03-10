M. Sue Figley Klein, 81, of Locust Valley, N.Y., died peacefully Saturday, March 7, 2020, in her home.

She was the loving wife of the late William T.; beloved mother of William R. (Sarah W.) and Lynn E. Capstick-Dale (Simon R.); proud and loving grandmother of William G., Katherine W., Elizabeth T., Charles S. and Katherine E., who all adored her and will miss her terribly; and dear sister of Irene Sanders, Mary Jo Pendeville and Sandra Allison.

Sue was a beloved member of her family and community, and she will be always remembered for her generous and loving spirit and wonderful laugh.

Born in Burgettstown, Sue attended Westminster College in Pennsylvania, where she met her future husband, William T. Klein. They married and moved to Locust Valley to raise their family.

Sue was a beloved kindergarten teacher at Locust Valley Primary School for many years and always found joy in seeing her grown-up students and their families in and about town.

After she retired, Sue was an active member of many groups in Locust Valley, including the Locust Valley Garden Club and The Friends of the Locust Valley Library. With great pride and dedication, Sue managed the book lending library at the Locust Valley train station. She was diligent in her efforts to maintain the selection of books and had very high standards for the organization and presentation of the library at the station. She was very proud to be recognized in an article in Newsday for her efforts.

Sue also loved to garden, play Mahjong with friends and enjoyed going into New York City for the ballet, an art opening or a Broadway show with her grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Friends of The Locust Valley Library, 170 Buckram Road, Locust Valley, NY 11560.

