M. Wayne Miller, 84, of Sycamore, went to be with his Lord at 6:12 a.m. Sunday, June 16, 2019, in his home.

He was born Wednesday, August 15, 1934, in Sycamore, a son of the late Glenn L. "Tague" Miller and Clarabelle Evans Miller.

Mr. Miller was a member of the Lower Ten Mile Presbyterian Church in Amity. He belonged to the Antique Auto Club of America and was a collector of antique autos. He was an equipment operator and truck driver.

On March 7, 1953, he married the love of his life, Laura R. McCullough Miller, and they had celebrated 63 years of marriage when she passed away May 26, 2015.

Surviving are daughter Beverly K. Snyder of Sycamore; son Douglas W. Miller of Northfield, Ohio; two granddaughters, Holly A. (Michael) King of Holbrook and Brittani A. (Patrick) Cheh of Jamesburg, N.J.; great-grandson Wesley M. King; two sisters; a brother; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a great-grandson, Shane W. King, and a sister, R. Barbara Thompson.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 .m. Tuesday in Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 197 North Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, where services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, with the Rev. William Sukolsky officiating. Burial will be in Lower Ten Mile Presbyterian Cemetery, Amity.

