Mabel A. Bell
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mabel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mabel A. "Sis" "Sissy" Bell, 94, of Muse, died Friday, June 12, 2020, in her home.

She was born September 2, 1925, in Smith Township, a daughter of the late Richard and Nellie Breen Rothermund.

Mrs. Bell was a member of Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church and was a lifelong resident of Muse. She was the last of her immediate family.

Surviving are her sons, Dennis E. Bell of Muse and Rolland R. (late Sandra) Bell of Yucca Valley, Calif.; grandchildren Randy R. Bell, Wendy M. Lipp, Tamra K. Bell, Richard J. Bell; 13 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by brother-in-law Herman Bell; sister-in-law Rosemarie "Angie" Bell, both of Canonsburg; great-nieces Emily Bell and Nicole Phillips; and great nephew Randy K. (Becky) Bell of Canonsburg.

On July 29, 1946, she married Ferninand Bell in McDonald. Mr. Bell died November 5, 1994. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Earl R. Rothermund (killed in action in 1944), James "Jimmy," and Lawrence "Lonny" Rothermund.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, in Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services, 3378 Millers Run Road, Cecil (724-745-9510). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, in Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.

The family suggest memorial contributions be made to Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church, Canonsburg-Houston Food Pantry or a charity of one's choice.

CDC guidelines concerning social distancing and wearing masks are suggested.

Hartland Hospice and Carol Peterson provided special care to Mabel.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Coleman-Taylor Funeral Svcs
Send Flowers
JUN
16
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Coleman-Taylor Funeral Svcs
Send Flowers
JUN
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Coleman-Taylor Funeral Svcs
3378 Millers Run Rd
Cecil, PA 15321
7247459510
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved