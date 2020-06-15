Mabel A. "Sis" "Sissy" Bell, 94, of Muse, died Friday, June 12, 2020, in her home.

She was born September 2, 1925, in Smith Township, a daughter of the late Richard and Nellie Breen Rothermund.

Mrs. Bell was a member of Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church and was a lifelong resident of Muse. She was the last of her immediate family.

Surviving are her sons, Dennis E. Bell of Muse and Rolland R. (late Sandra) Bell of Yucca Valley, Calif.; grandchildren Randy R. Bell, Wendy M. Lipp, Tamra K. Bell, Richard J. Bell; 13 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by brother-in-law Herman Bell; sister-in-law Rosemarie "Angie" Bell, both of Canonsburg; great-nieces Emily Bell and Nicole Phillips; and great nephew Randy K. (Becky) Bell of Canonsburg.

On July 29, 1946, she married Ferninand Bell in McDonald. Mr. Bell died November 5, 1994. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Earl R. Rothermund (killed in action in 1944), James "Jimmy," and Lawrence "Lonny" Rothermund.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, in Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services, 3378 Millers Run Road, Cecil (724-745-9510). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, in Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.

The family suggest memorial contributions be made to Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church, Canonsburg-Houston Food Pantry or a charity of one's choice.

CDC guidelines concerning social distancing and wearing masks are suggested.

Hartland Hospice and Carol Peterson provided special care to Mabel.