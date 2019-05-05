Mabel A. Phillips, 84, of Hickory, died Friday, May 3, 2019, in Premier Washington Health Center, Chartiers Township.

She was born December 5, 1934, in McKeesport, a daughter of Robert Sr. and Mabel Johnson Brady.

Mrs. Phillips was a 1952 graduate of McKeesport High School.

She was employed for many years at Wean United Engineering in Pittsburgh and retired from First National Bank in Washington.

Mrs. Phillips was a member of First Christian Church in Washington, where she attended Two and Two Sunday School Class and served as a Deacon.

She was a charter member of the former Hickory Lioness Club, where she had served as president, vice president, secretary, treasurer and board member and was a recipient of the Melvin Jones Fellowship award for outstanding service and devotion to Lions Clubs International. She had also served as a board member for Pennsylvania Lions Beacon Lodge Camp.

Mabel and her husband ran the ceramics program at Hickory Community Center for many years.

On December 26, 1953, she married Robert J. Phillips, who died July 10, 2015. They enjoyed 62 years together, traveling to may places in the United States and Canada.

Surviving are three nieces, Virginia Duda of DuBois, Robin Van Bommel (Tom) of Nine Mile Falls, Wash., and Betty Williams of McKeesport; and many cousins.

Deceased, in addition to her parents and husband, are a sister, Laura Smith; two brothers, Charles Brady and Lt. Col. Robert Brady Jr.; and two nephews, George Smith and Charles Smith Jr.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 Monday in McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, with the Rev. Douglas Reinard officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Prospect Cemetery, Hickory.

