Mabel Mildred Kinney
1925 - 2020
Mabel Mildred Kinney, 95, of Langeloth, passed Monday, September 14, 2020.

She was born February 17, 1925, in McDonald, a daughter of the late Paul and Mary George Hans.

Mrs. Kinney worked for Woodville State Hospital where she retired in 1993.

On March 23, 1946, she married Elmer Kinney, who passed August 22, 1974.

Mabel enjoyed yard sales, building puzzles, playing cards and spending time with her family.

Surviving are five grandchildren, Michelle Noga, Bonnie Bouch, Rhonda Inman, Rodney and Mickey Kinney; 13 great-grandchildren, Bradley, Zachary, Courtney, Brianna, Mackenzie, Desiree, Destinee, Dylan, Kayla, Levi, Rodney Jr, David and Hailey; three great-great- grandchildren, Bradley, Josiah and Rylan; a son-in-law, Homer Craft.

Deceased are a daughter, MaryAnn Craft; two sons, George and Ronald Kinney; three brothers, Raymond, Paul, William Hans; a sister, Dolores DuFour; a grandchild, George Kinney Jr.; and a great-grandchild, Jimmy.

Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, in the Nation Funeral Home Inc., 220 E. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, PA 15057, where services will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 19. Interment will follow in Robinson Run Cemetery.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Sep. 16, 2020.
