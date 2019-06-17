Mable M. Sisson Orndoff, 95, of Waynesburg, died at 4:30 a.m. Sunday, June 16, 2019, in her home.

She was born Wednesday, July 18, 1923, in Springfield, Va., a daughter of the late Harvey Sisson and Edna Halmes Sisson.

Mrs. Orndoff was Pentacostal by faith. She enjoyed watching game shows and NASCAR. She had worked as a civilian employee in the kitchen at Fort Belvoir in Virginia for several years and was a homemaker.

Her husband, Wilbur P. Orndoff, whom she married August 6, 1949, died January 18, 1999.

Surviving are a daughter, Peggy (William) Morris of Waynesburg; three sons, Wilbur P. Lloyd of Richmond, Va., and William H. Orndoff and Robert J. Orndoff, both of Waynesburg; 11 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was the last of her immediate family.

Deceased are four brothers, Milton Sisson, James Sisson, Harry Sisson and Billy Sisson, and a grandson.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 197 North Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, where services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 20, with Pastor Raymond Morris officiating. Burial will be in Fairall Cemetery, Waynesburg.

