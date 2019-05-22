Mack Carl Picknick, 92, of Washington, died Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Donnell House, Concordia Hospice of Washington.

He was born May 10, 1927, at home in Meadow Lands, a son of John and Mary Lopusniak Piechnik. He was the last of his immediate family.

Mack graduated from Chartiers High School in 1945 and worked at Tygart Valley Glass Company in Washington for two years as a glass tester and inspector.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army in July 1945. Mack served as a finance clerk in the payroll department and was a rifle marksman. Upon his honorable discharge in November 1946, he attended Penn Commercial to attain his business degree. He was a door-to-door insurance salesman for Equitable Life Insurance in Washington and Canonsburg.

Most notably, Mack was a well-accomplished magician and hypnotist who performed both nationally and internationally. He was especially proud of his "Rabbit in the Hat" production that fooled many other magicians. Mack and his partner, Rabbit E. Lee, won many awards and appeared on the television show "Wonderama" at the Metro Media Studio in New York City. He was a member of International Brotherhood of Magicians for 74 consecutive years and was awarded membership in the elite Order of Merlin Excelsior.

Mack was a devout member of Immaculate Conception Church in Washington, where he previously served as head usher. He was also a member of Knights of Columbus. Mack was proud to have converted many to the Catholic religion.

He was proud of his Polish heritage and made several trips to Poland. He was pleased to sponsor Wojciech Tatina as a political refugee. Mack signed an affidavit in reference to his healthcare expenses so he could become a citizen of the United States. Wojciech eventually married and built a very successful business in Chicago. According to Wojciech, he had the privilege to be Mack's guide to the holiest place in Poland, Czwarochowa. He remembers how deeply Mack was moved by this pilgrimage. It was a profound religious experience for him.

Mac traveled extensively here and abroad, visiting every state except Alaska.

On October 27, 1984, he married Dolores Lewis Engott, who died October 14, 2004.

He was preceded in death by 14 brothers and sisters, Constantine Picknick, Carolyn Joyce, Mary (Vincen) Seaburn, Nellie Vincen, Andrew Piechnik, John Piechnik, Joseph Piechnik, Emily Botto, Frances Yelovich, Martha Delach, Tillie Lahosky, Mary Perone, Helen Hudak and Olga Tutay.

Left to cherish his memory are several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mack knew no strangers and lived under the theory that everyone had a story. He often counseled others on the dangers of smoking cigarettes.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 25, in Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, Meadow Lands, with the Rev. Carmen D'Amico as celebrant. Burial will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Washington. A Broken Wand Ceremony will be held Friday evening in the funeral home. Military rites will be accorded graveside by American Legion Edwin Scott Linton Post 175.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made directly to the family or the funeral home in order to assist with burial expenses.

Concordia Hospice of Washington, the staff of the Washington Health Center and UPMC Cancer Center of Washington provided outstanding services and care.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.