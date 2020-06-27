Mack Leroy Fluharty Sr., 87, of West Alexander, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Wheeling Hospital. He was born September 4, 1932, in Piney, W.Va., to the late John Newton and Frankie Haught Fluharty.

Mack had a great love for his Lord and loved to help people. He was an elder at the West Alexander First Christian Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two sons, Mack Leroy Fluharty Jr. and Glenn Edward Pattison; four brothers, Jerry, John, Everett and Willard Fluharty; two sisters, Bessie Carmen and Wanda Shannon.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Connie Miller Fluharty, whom he married May 16, 1980; a son, John Paul Fluharty; four daughters, Tammy Ann Rice, Sheila Hincy, Gaylynn Hall and Kimberly Ribbeck; two sisters, Vesta Felici, Ethel Scherich; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

Visitation will be from noon until the 2 p.m. service Tuesday, June 30, in West Alexander First Christian Church, with the Rev. Bruce Graff officiating. Interment will follow at West Alexander Cemetery, West Alexander.

Please wear a mask and use social distancing if you are attending the visitation and service.

Memorial contributions can be made to the West Alexander First Christian Church in memory of Mack. Condolences can be made to ReasnerofWellsburg.com.