Madaline L. Mazza, 94, of Canonsburg, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in her son's home, where she resided.

She was born June 9, 1924, in Canonsburg, a daughter of Gaetano and Josephine Como Campana Bell.

Mrs. Mazza attended Canonsburg High School during her youth.

RCA Company employed her as a group leader for 35 years.

She was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Canonsburg for all of her life.

Spending time with her family, cooking and preparing for family dinners brought her a great deal of joy. She was a passionate sports fan who enjoyed following the Pittsburgh Pirates baseball and Steelers football.

She, along with her husband, enjoyed traveling and they were longtime members of St. Hilary Travel Club.

On June 9, 1946, in St. Patrick Church in Canonsburg, she married John J. Mazza Sr., who passed away July 10, 2013.

Surviving are son John J. (Karen) Mazza Jr. of Canonsburg; two grandsons, Robert J. (Robin) Mazza of Canonsburg and Jason A. (Tina) Mazza of Wilkins Township; and two granddaughters, Kim R. (Chris) Tedrow of Naples, Fla., and Heather Smith of Canonsburg. Also surviving are two sisters, Ann Kolaczynski of Washington and Marie Progar of Canonsburg; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Lucy DeTemple and Venzie Campana Bell, and three brothers-in-law, Ed Kolaczynski, Ed Progar and John DeTemple.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Mario L. DeAngelo Funeral Home, 194 East College Street, Canonsburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 16, in St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Canonsburg. Interment will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery, Canonsburg.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick School, 317 West Pike Street, Canonsburg.

