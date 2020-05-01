Madaline Scott, 98, of Carmichaels, and formerly of Rices Landing, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in her home. A complete obituary is available at www.YoskovichFH.com.Arrangements are private and under the direction of the Yoskovich Funeral Home, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels. Private interment will take place in Laurel Point Cemetery, Carmichaels. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to a local volunteer fire company of the donor's choice. For additional information and to sign the online guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 1, 2020.