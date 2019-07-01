Madalon P. Fox, 93, of Springfield, Ohio, formerly of Waynesburg, died at 8 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at home.

She was born Thursday, January 14, 1926, in Mt. Morris, a daughter of the late Earl Fox and Nettie Wade Fox.

Mrs. Fox was a member of First United Methodist Church in Waynesburg. She enjoyed doing puzzles and reading. She worked for several years as a shirt presser for Greenway Manufacturing in Waynesburg.

Surviving are her niece, Sharon Robison, with whom she made her home, and several other nieces and nephews.

Deceased are four sisters, Margaret Marie Marshall, Aldene Hellstrom, Lela Catherine Fox and Kathleen Fox and a brother, Donald Fox.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, Owner/Director, 197 N. Maiden St., Waynesburg, where services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, with the Rev. David Lake officiating. Burial will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Mt. Morris.

Information is available at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.