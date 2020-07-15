Madeline "Madge" Armstrong Bain Finney passed away peacefully, in her home, July 12, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Madge made her world debut in 1929 in Duquesne, as one of nine children born to Andrew and Anne Armstrong Bain and was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

A graduate of McKeesport High School, Mrs. Finney married the love of her life, the late Clyde O. Finney, in 1948. They moved to Bentleyville in 1955, raised six children, and spent 58 years together, until his passing in 2006.

During a long career as a working mom, Mrs. Finney worked for the Washington County Equal Employment Office, the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue and the McKeesport Hospital. She was a constant advocate for her community, education and for the welfare of others. Madge was very persistent and didn't take "no" for an answer. Her children will attest to the amount of time and footwork she invested in canvassing neighborhoods to inform and rally support.

Madge was the first woman to be elected to the Bentworth School Board, on which she served for many years. She simultaneously served on the Bentworth Recreation Board, the Bentworth Civic Organization and on the Board of Directors for the Mon Valley Career and Technology Center. Madge was elected to the Democratic State Committee in 1976 and was re-elected multiple times over the next three decades. She also served as president of the Bentleyville chapter of Democratic Women. Madge was a longtime member of the Order of the Eastern Star and was one of the oldest members of the Bentleyville United Methodist Church, where she was a devoted attendee until the pandemic forced her to stay home on Sunday mornings.

Madge enjoyed gardening, cooking, volunteering and shopping. She baked extraordinary pies and could whip up a delicious meal for a dozen guests in no time. Madge would regularly prepare meals for her granddaughter's rugby team. She was the happiest when enjoying family gatherings with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Finney is survived by her six children, Janet (Bob) Holloway of Richmond, Va., Ted (Kathleen) Finney of McMurray, Linda (Greg) Sopiak and Sue (Herb) Jenkins of Eighty Four and Mary (Jim) Johnson and Carol (Eddie) Aguirre of Bentleyville; 12 grandchildren, Kristyn (Allen) Dean, Leah Johnson, Gregory Sopiak, Andrew Jenkins, Kate (Katie) Sopiak, Tim Holloway, Megan (Jason) Walker, Michael Holloway, Brad Johnson, Julianna Aguirre (Jimmy Liermann), Ryan Holloway and Brandon Aguirre; and eight great-grandchildren, Emmy, Max and Myles Dean, Jaxson Sopiak, Cameron and Hunter Sopiak, Lexi Barnhart and Brian Walker; and many loved nieces and nephews.

Deceased are her husband, Clyde Finney, three brothers; five sisters; and a grandchild, Brian Johnson.

Private services were held in the Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 14, with interment in Scenery Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Bentleyville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 183, Bentleyville, PA 15314; Bentworth Blessings, 75 Bearcat Drive, Bentleyville, PA 15314; Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty Four, PA 15330; or Greater Washington County Food Bank, 909 National Pike W., Brownsville, PA 15417.

