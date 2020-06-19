Madeline Delores Sikora Roeltgen, 98, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

She was born on January 29, 1922 in Masontown, a daughter of the late John Sikora and Anna Spak Sikora. She was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Charles Roeltgen; son, Monsignor Kenneth Roeltgen; brothers, John, Steve, and Larry Sikora; and sisters, Mary Bernauer and Ann Cruickshank.

She is survived by her daughter, Karen Keenan (Joseph); son, David Roeltgen (Beth); granddaughter, Kerry Farris (Jason); and a grandson.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, in Burke Memorial Park with Father Kenneth Whittington officiating.

Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements.

