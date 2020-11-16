1/
Madeline Marie Yancoskie Bane
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Madeline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Madeline Marie Yancoskie Bane, 90, of Bentleyville, passed away Friday morning, November 13, 2020, in the home of her daughter, Sharon.

She was born May 12, 1930, in Cambridge Springs, a daughter of Stanley and Suzie Bogda Yancoskie.

She attended Charleroi schools.

Madeline enjoyed shopping, eating out and the high-rise (Bentley Tower) gossip, "what's new in the building".

On February 3, 1951, she married James Robert "Muggs" Bane Sr., who died July 14, 1990.

Surviving are her children, James Bane Jr. of San Antonio, Texas, Sharon Furlong (Ken) of Newell and Jeffrey Bane (Regina) of Uniontown; six grandchildren, Kenzie Lawson, Shane Furlong, Kevin Bane, Kristin Bane, Sherri Evans and Jennifer Pierce; six great-grandchildren, Karter Lawson, Kasey Furlong, James Whigham, Benjamin Pierce, Jacob Pierce and Jared Pierce; and several nieces and nephews.

She was the last of her immediate family and was predeceased by her brothers, Stanley, Joseph and Michael Yancoskie.

Friends are welcome from 4 to 5:45 p.m. Monday, November 16, in the Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home, Inc., 809 Main Street, Bentleyville, 724-239-2255, where a service will follow at 6 p.m., with Pastor Jeff Marton officiating.

Due to the current limitations on gatherings, visitors to the funeral home will be restricted to 25 at a time. Facial covering and social distancing are required.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorials be made to the Bentleyville Lions Club, P.O. Box 55, Bentleyville, PA 15314.

To share memories and condolences with the family, visit www.thompson-marodi.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home Inc
809 Main St
Bentleyville, PA 15314
(724) 239-2255
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved