Madeline Marie Yancoskie Bane, 90, of Bentleyville, passed away Friday morning, November 13, 2020, in the home of her daughter, Sharon.

She was born May 12, 1930, in Cambridge Springs, a daughter of Stanley and Suzie Bogda Yancoskie.

She attended Charleroi schools.

Madeline enjoyed shopping, eating out and the high-rise (Bentley Tower) gossip, "what's new in the building".

On February 3, 1951, she married James Robert "Muggs" Bane Sr., who died July 14, 1990.

Surviving are her children, James Bane Jr. of San Antonio, Texas, Sharon Furlong (Ken) of Newell and Jeffrey Bane (Regina) of Uniontown; six grandchildren, Kenzie Lawson, Shane Furlong, Kevin Bane, Kristin Bane, Sherri Evans and Jennifer Pierce; six great-grandchildren, Karter Lawson, Kasey Furlong, James Whigham, Benjamin Pierce, Jacob Pierce and Jared Pierce; and several nieces and nephews.

She was the last of her immediate family and was predeceased by her brothers, Stanley, Joseph and Michael Yancoskie.

Friends are welcome from 4 to 5:45 p.m. Monday, November 16, in the Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home, Inc., 809 Main Street, Bentleyville, 724-239-2255, where a service will follow at 6 p.m., with Pastor Jeff Marton officiating.

Due to the current limitations on gatherings, visitors to the funeral home will be restricted to 25 at a time. Facial covering and social distancing are required.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorials be made to the Bentleyville Lions Club, P.O. Box 55, Bentleyville, PA 15314.

