Madge L. Mihalek, 89, of Washington, formerly of Marianna, died Sunday, June 7, 2020, in Presbyterian Senior Care Southmont.

She was born in Marianna December 8, 1930, a daughter of the late Dock and Leah Mae Barr Loar.

She was a graduate of West Bethlehem Township School and then went on to graduate from Washington Hospital School of Nursing. Madge worked her entire career at the Washington Hospital, now Washington Health System, as a registered nurse manager for many years. She retired in 1992.

She was an active member of Zollarsville Methodist Church for many years, especially enjoying helping with the festivals and church dinners. She enjoyed attending banquets for Washington Hospital Alumni, playing cards, hosting and going to card parties, loved going out to dinner with family and friends, and always enjoyed family vacations.

On May 24, 1952, she married her high school sweetheart, Charles J. Mihalek. Together they shared 50 years of marriage, until his passing December 26, 2002.

She is survived by her loving daughter, Jane (Bill) Kyluck of Imperial; a sister, Betty Grace Loar Anderson of Washington; three grandchildren, Kristin (Jason) Stickley, Aaron (Nicole) Kyluck and Kurt (Fallon) Kyluck; three great- grandchildren, Cooper Stickley, Chloe Alice Kyluck and Sierra Kathryn Kyluck; as well as a devoted niece, Kim (John) McMurray.

Deceased, in addition to her husband and parents, are a great-grandson, Cody Stickley, and a brother, George Barr.

Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the time of service, Thursday, June 11, in Nichol Funeral Home, 1873 East Maiden Street, Washington, PA 15301. Interment will follow in Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery, Scenery Hill.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Children's Hospital in memory of Cody Stickley, great-grandson of Madge Mihalek.

