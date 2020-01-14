Madge Staley, 75, of Washington, died Sunday, January 12, 2020, in Canonsburg Hospital.

She was born January 17, 1944, in Carnegie, a daughter of the late John Gesslyn and Maude Lane Ellington McClain.

A 1962 graduate of Union High School in Burgettstown, she was raised Methodist with a strong emphasis on the importance of family.

Madge was a Girl Scout leader for 10 years, and she enjoyed crocheting, reading, working on the family tree, her participation in the Parent Faculty Club and the Trinity Band Boosters and spending time on her computer. However, her greatest source of pride was her grandchildren, who loved her dearly and will miss her beyond words.

On February 19, 1966, in Eldersville United Methodist Church, Madge married Russell Clark Staley Jr., who died September 8, 2011.

Surviving are two daughters, Susan (Michael) Gural and Kimberly (Jay) Chadwick, both of Washington; five grandchildren, Joshua Clark Gural, twins Bradley Michael and Christopher John Gural, Alexis Lane Chadwick and Alexander Jay Chadwick; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are three brothers, Ronnie McClain, Marty McClain and Terry McClain; a great-nephew, C.J. McClain, who was killed in action while serving in the U.S. Army in Afghanistan; and her dog, Abby.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, PA 15301, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, January 16. At the request of the deceased, interment will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 444 Liberty Avenue,Suite 1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.