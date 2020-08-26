1/1
Madolyn Alda Horency
1945 - 2020
Madolyn Alda Horency, 75, of Washington, died Monday, August 24, 2020, in UPMC-Shadyside Hospital.

She was born February 10, 1945, in Washington, a daughter of the late James Gough and Alda Lutes Speck.

Madolyn was a graduate of Washington High School and was a homemaker.

She was a member of Holy Trinity National Catholic Church, where she volunteered.

Madolyn enjoyed puzzles of all kinds and shopping, especially spending money on her granddaughter.

On August 29, 1970, she married Stanley Horency, who survives.

Also surviving are one son, Steven (Ricki) Horency of Washington; one daughter, Denise (Kevin) Kapp of Washington; a sister, Peggy (Randy) Adams of Washington; granddaughter Sydney Kapp; two stepgrandchildren, Chase and Triston Valo; several nieces and nephews; and lifelong friend Linda Wherry.

Deceased are a brother, Roy E. Speck; and stepfather Roy A. Speck.

Due to state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions, all services are private.

Arrangements have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Holy Trinity National Catholic Church, 605 N. Hewitt Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
(724) 225-8122
