Mae "Honey" Bell, 93, of Manassas, Va., formerly of Washington, died Friday, June 5, 2020, in her home.

She was born June 5, 1927, in Washington, a daughter of the late George Fritschle and Margaret Baumgardner Fritschle.

Honey was a graduate of Trinity High School and worked as a secretary for George Stewart Motors.

She was a member of Laboratory Presbyterian Church and a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.

Honey loved cooking, walking and lived for her grandchildren.

On February 4, 1943, she married Billy Harold Bell, who died April 11, 2009.

Surviving are a son, Douglas (Janine) Bell of McKinney, Texas; a daughter, Bonnie (Mark) Bjorkman of Manassas; five grandchildren, Christopher (Gabriella) Bell of Plano, Texas, Brooke (Joe) LeVecchi of Lorton, Va., Matthew (Alycia) Bell of Redondo Beach, Calif., Mark (Misty) Bell of Irving, Texas, and Betheny (Mike) Schumacher of Warrenton, Va.; and four great-grandchildren, Laci, Leighton, Levi LeVecchi and Maddox Bell.

In the continued interest of public safety, services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Private burial will be held in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.

