Mae Bell
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mae's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mae "Honey" Bell, 93, of Manassas, Va., formerly of Washington, died Friday, June 5, 2020, in her home.

She was born June 5, 1927, in Washington, a daughter of the late George Fritschle and Margaret Baumgardner Fritschle.

Honey was a graduate of Trinity High School and worked as a secretary for George Stewart Motors.

She was a member of Laboratory Presbyterian Church and a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.

Honey loved cooking, walking and lived for her grandchildren.

On February 4, 1943, she married Billy Harold Bell, who died April 11, 2009.

Surviving are a son, Douglas (Janine) Bell of McKinney, Texas; a daughter, Bonnie (Mark) Bjorkman of Manassas; five grandchildren, Christopher (Gabriella) Bell of Plano, Texas, Brooke (Joe) LeVecchi of Lorton, Va., Matthew (Alycia) Bell of Redondo Beach, Calif., Mark (Misty) Bell of Irving, Texas, and Betheny (Mike) Schumacher of Warrenton, Va.; and four great-grandchildren, Laci, Leighton, Levi LeVecchi and Maddox Bell.

In the continued interest of public safety, services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Private burial will be held in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.

Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
(724) 225-8122
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved