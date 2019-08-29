Mae Youluya Amon, 90, of Washington, passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 27, 2019.

Born July 9, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Anna and John Hart.

Mae married her husband, the late Samuel Edgar Amon, in 1946.

She was the loving mother of Samuel (Sharon) Amon, Cathy Ashmore, Dennis (Tammy) Amon, the late Wray (Betty) Amon, Barbara Temple and Eddie (Vickie) Amon; cherished grandmother of 17 grandkids and 16 great-grandkids; and she is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Along with her husband and three children, she was preceeded in death by her 12 siblings.

Mae loved playing bingo. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Family and friends are welcome to a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 7, in Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546. Burial will take place privately in Washington Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to

