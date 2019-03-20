Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maggi Joy Miller.

Maggi Joy Miller, cherished daughter of Bryan and Kelli Vance Miller of Bulger, Robinson Township, was born Friday, March 15, 2019, in West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh, and she was transferred to Children's Hospital, where she left this world to be with Jesus on Saturday, March 16, 2019.

In addition to her parents, she is loved and survived by her sister, Kennedi (Ian) Lodge of Robinson; brothers Cal, Lane and Jace Miller, all of Bulger, Robinson Township; and grandparents Brenda and Nolan Vance of Bulger and Beth and Bruce Miller of Prospect. She also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins and a faithful team of prayer warriors.

Though her life and body were small, Miss Maggi's journey to us was anything but. She was welcomed into this world by her loving friends and family, and her memories leave nothing but Joy. Certainly her memory will never fade from all the lives she has touched.

Romans 15:13 - "May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in Him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit."

All arrangements are private and entrusted to Thomas-Little Funeral Service Inc., 314 West Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, 724-926-2800.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.